La. sees 878 new cases; hospitalizations continue to decrease

Weekend: The state reported 878 new cases; a total of 168,294 cases. There are 32 new deaths for a total of 5,387 deaths statewide.

Hospitalizations decreased from 536 to 518, and ventilator use dropped to 68.

FRIDAY: The state reported 889 new cases, a total of 167,401 cases. There are 26 additional new deaths for a total of 5,355 deaths statewide.

Hospitalizations increased from 534 to 536, and ventilator use dropped to 74.

THURSDAY: The state reported 608 new cases, a total of 166,584. There were eight additional deaths for a total of 5,329 statewide.

Hospitalizations fell further to 534, and ventilator use dropped to 75.

WEDNESDAY: The state is reporting 452 new cases Wednesday, a total of 166,033. There were 13 additional deaths for a total of 5,321.

Hospitalizations fell to 553, and ventilator use was down to 79. The state believes another 4,523 people recovered from the virus in the past week.

East Baton Rouge also reported its second straight week with a positivity rate below five percent, clearing the way for the parish to start reopening bars.

TUESDAY: The state is reporting 553 new cases for a total of 165,624. There were 10 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,308.

Hospitalizations rose to 578, and ventilator use fell to 80.

MONDAY: The state is reporting 236 new cases for a total of 165,091. There were 15 additional deaths for a total of 5,298 statewide.

Hospitalizations rose to 563, and ventilator use fell to 83.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Sunday (10/4):

Ascension: 3,806 cases / 98 deaths

Assumption: 766 cases / 24 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 15,307 cases / 443 deaths

East Feliciana: 1,745 cases / 72 deaths

Iberville: 1,418 cases / 58 deaths

Livingston: 3,855 cases / 76 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 1,068 cases / 40 deaths

St. Helena: 415 cases / 4 death

St. James: 813 cases / 40 deaths

Tangipahoa: 4,575 cases / 120 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 922 cases / 42 deaths

West Feliciana: 771 cases / 25 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

