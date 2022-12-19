45°
La. Secretary of State bans TikTok on all devices used in his office

Monday, December 19 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced in a press release Monday that popular social media TikTok would be banned on all cellular devices used in his office, and called on Governor John Bel Edwards to do the same.

In a letter sent to Governor Edwards today, Secretary Ardoin said: “As Secretary of State, I have the serious responsibility of protecting voters’ personally identifiable information, which is why I have taken the step of banning the use of TikTok on all devices owned or leased by my agency. I wholeheartedly believe that doing so on a statewide level would protect our data and reaffirm our commitment to privacy protections for our constituents. Therefore, I urge you to issue a directive banning the use of TikTok on our state government’s devices with immediate effect.”

