La's senior citizens await second vaccine dose as health officials struggle with supply issues

BATON ROUGE - As of Monday (Jan. 25) morning, nearly 20 million Americans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. And now, a number of these citizens are wondering when they'll be able to receive their much-needed second dose of the vaccine.

For those who live in Louisiana, the answer is that question is that they may have to be patient for quite some time.

Louisiana's health experts indicate that at the moment, there simply aren't enough doses of the vaccine to administer the second shot to everyone who needs it in a timely fashion.

Dr. Melissa Love of Oschner told WBRZ that a number of patients have come to her, requesting a second shot and she's had to repeatedly explain that a second dose simply isn't available at this time.

She said, "It's not even up to us, I always have to reiterate that. People a lot of times are saying, "I want my shot." It's not up to us. It's actually up to the governors for each individual state. But it's really a supply issue right now. It's having enough of the vaccine to administer it. "

Without a second dose, patients are not fully protected against COVID, as the vaccine process is only 95 percent effective among those who've only received an initial dosage.

Though the current shortage in vaccine supply is an issue, Louisiana health officials are assuring the public that they're working to address the problem. They add that those 70 years of age and older who've already received their first shot are a priority and will be vaccinated with a second dose shortly after vaccines become available.

These patients will be vaccinated as soon as more vaccines become available.

CLICK HERE for additional information from Louisiana Department of Health on the state's vaccination process.