La. residents prepare for Tropical Storm Cristobal

BATON ROUGE - Residents spent their beautiful Saturday preparing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Dozens of folks were filing sandbags at Memorial Stadium, in case the storm triggers any major flooding.

Baton Rouge resident, Joshua Curry, who didn't have any sandbags for the 2016 flood was seen preparing for Cristobal ahead of time.

"We're filling sandbags because we want to be on top of it. Last time we weren't on top of it and it caught us off guard," said Curry.

Like many Curry's home received damage from the 2016 flood.

Susan Laborde of Central is also taking measures to protect her property, as her home too, was damaged by the flood in 2016.

This time Laborde spent three days preparing by making sure she had enough sandbags and extra fuel for her gasoline-powered generator.

"With this storm, if we get rising water I worry more about people driving through the street and pushing the water into the house. I don't think I'm worried about the house directly flooding like in 2016," Laborde said.

Sandbagging is expected to continue until Sunday, with Cristobal, predicted to arrive later that evening.