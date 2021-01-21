La. reports nearly 13,000-person net decrease in population after latest census

Louisiana is one of more than a dozen states to see a decrease in its population over the past decade, according to the latest census data.

According to the PEW research center, the United States saw an overall population increase of about seven percent, a slowdown comparable to the historic low seen between 1930 and 1940. The new data was collected between 2010 and mid 2020.

Louisiana reported a population decrease of 12,967. Other states reporting a decline in population include Alaska, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Mississippi, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

Experts said while the pandemic may have contributed to the slowing growth, many trends like an aging population of baby boomers, millennials postponing having children of their own and cutbacks to immigration.

