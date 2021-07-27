New COVID cases, hospitalizations skyrocket in Louisiana Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - The state saw yet another huge increase in coronavirus infections Tuesday, reporting nearly 6,800 additional cases over a single day.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 6,797 new cases Tuesday, with a positivity rate of about 21.03 percent in the tests reported since Monday's update.

On July 21, just under a week ago, Louisiana saw an increase of 5,388 cases. At the time, state health officials said that was the third largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations climbed even higher Tuesday, with 1,390 patients hospitalized with the virus statewide as of Tuesday. It's an increase of 169 patients since Monday, when the state reported 1,221 people in hospitals. The governor's office said it was the largest single-day increase for hospitalizations since March 2020.

“To see this current rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is becoming increasingly scary,” Gov. Edwards said in a statement Tuesday. “We reported nearly 6,800 cases today in addition to the nearly 8,000 that were reported from the weekend. And today, there are close to 1,400 COVID patients hospitalized statewide -- approximately 90 percent of whom are unvaccinated. This is the largest single daily increase since March of last year. the largest single daily increase since March of last year.

The state also reported another 20 deaths related to the virus since Monday.

View the latest coronavirus data from the state below.