La. reports more than 53K recovered as coronavirus cases continue to climb; small increase in hospitalizations

WEDNESDAY: The state is reporting more than 2,000 additional cases Wednesday for a total of 84,131. Fourteen additional deaths were also reported, bringing the statewide total to 3,351.

A total of 53,288 people were said to have recovered from the virus as of Wednesday.

The state reported a small increase of seven new hospitalizations for a total of 1,369.

TUESDAY: The state is reporting 2,187 new cases after accounting for duplicate tests and another 22 deaths Tuesday. Hospitalizations were up by 52 compared to Monday, now at 1,362. Patients on ventilators increased by four.

MONDAY: The state reported 1,705 new cases and seven more deaths Monday. Sixty-five more hospitalizations were reported with another eight patients on ventilators.

SUNDAY: A total of 78,122 cases have been reported since March; The difference in additional cases between Saturday and Sunday was just more than 1,300. There were 61 more people hospitalized Sunday, for a total of 1,243. Of the people in the hospital, 134 needed a ventilator, about a dozen more than Saturday. Deaths increased by 13 to 3,308.

Come Monday, masks are required in Louisiana. Bars will close for the short-term future Sunday night. CLICK HERE for details.

By Sunday afternoon, Louisiana had surpassed its goal of doing at least 200,000 tests. By Sunday's virus report, 12 days into the month, the state reported 206,484 tests in July alone, a state spokesperson said on social media.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Wednesday(7/15):

Ascension: 1,710 cases / 64 deaths

Assumption: 435 cases / 17 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 7,606 cases / 279 deaths

East Feliciana: 374 cases / 34 deaths

Iberville: 871 cases / 43 deaths

Livingston: 1,685 cases / 41 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 430 cases / 28 deaths

St. James: 474 cases / 30 deaths

Tangipahoa: 2,081 cases / 45 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 427 cases / 32 deaths

West Feliciana: 276 cases / 14 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH