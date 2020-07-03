Latest Weather Blog
La. reports more than 1,300 new virus cases Thursday; hospitalizations continue to rise
State officials are reporting an additional 1,383 cases and an increase of 41 hospitalizations Thursday.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Thursday(7/2):
Ascension: 1,246 cases / 58 deaths
Assumption: 364 cases / 15 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 5,531 cases / 273 deaths
East Feliciana: 302 cases / 38 deaths
Iberville: 732 cases / 43 deaths
Livingston: 1,025 cases / 38 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 264 cases / 28 deaths
St. James: 377 cases / 29 deaths
Tangipahoa: 1,394 cases / 43 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 278 cases / 30 deaths
West Feliciana: 246 cases / 14 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
