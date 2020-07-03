La. reports more than 1,300 new virus cases Thursday; hospitalizations continue to rise

State officials are reporting an additional 1,383 cases and an increase of 41 hospitalizations Thursday.

LATEST: La. reports more than 1,300 new virus cases Thursday; hospitalizations continue to rise https://t.co/M0SXNTiD7B pic.twitter.com/jQT6IRQ2mM — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) July 2, 2020

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Thursday(7/2):

Ascension: 1,246 cases / 58 deaths

Assumption: 364 cases / 15 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 5,531 cases / 273 deaths

East Feliciana: 302 cases / 38 deaths

Iberville: 732 cases / 43 deaths

Livingston: 1,025 cases / 38 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 264 cases / 28 deaths

St. James: 377 cases / 29 deaths

Tangipahoa: 1,394 cases / 43 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 278 cases / 30 deaths

West Feliciana: 246 cases / 14 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH