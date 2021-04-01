La. reports fewest patients on ventilators since start of pandemic

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana health officials say the state has fewer people on ventilators than it ever has since it started tracking COVID patient data over a year ago.

On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported just 56 patients on ventilators statewide.

The state reported 94 patients on ventilators on its first day of recording hospital data, March 24, 2020, which came just days after Louisiana's stay-at-home order. Before Thursday, the lowest recorded ventilator use was 60 patients in mid-October.

