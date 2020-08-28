More coronavirus patients in hospitals Friday as state reports 627 new cases

FRIDAY: Louisiana is reporting 627 news cases Friday, a total of 146,243. There were 30 additional deaths for a total of 4,741.

Hospitalizations rose by 24, now at 900. Ventilator use was down slightly at 141.

THURSDAY: Louisiana is reporting 723 new cases Thursday for a total of 145,637. There were 23 additional deaths for a total of 4,711.

Hospitalizations fell again, down to 876. Ventilator use was down slightly as well, now at 145.

WEDNESDAY: Louisiana is reporting 846 new cases, a total of 144,960. There were 32 additional deaths for a total of 4,688.

Hospitalizations were down again, now at 914. Ventilator use was up, now at 148.

The number of presumed recoveries was up by 9,798 over the past week, a total of 127,918.

TUESDAY: The state is reporting 717 new cases, a total of 144,116. There were 33 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 4,656.

Hospitalizations were down by nine, now at 930. Ventilator use was down by 11 to 141.

MONDAY: The state is reporting 622 new virus cases in Louisiana, a total of 143,566. There were an additional 18 deaths for a total of 4,623.

Hospitalizations and ventilator use were nearly flat with Sunday: Hospitalizations dropped by 2 to 939.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of the Friday (8/28):

Ascension: 3,291 cases / 92 deaths

Assumption: 653 cases / 22 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 13,573 cases / 407 deaths

East Feliciana: 1,054 cases / 43 deaths

Iberville: 1,321 cases / 53 deaths

Livingston: 3,356 cases / 64 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 930 cases / 37 deaths

St. Helena: 367 cases / 2 death

St. James: 757 cases / 35 deaths

Tangipahoa: 3,985 cases / 94 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 826 cases / 39 deaths

West Feliciana: 547 cases / 20 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

