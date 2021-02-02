La. reports 899 new virus cases, another 53 deaths Monday

MONDAY: The state reported 899 new cases, bringing the total to 401,591. There were 53 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 8,912.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,403, and ventilator use was down to 187.

The positivity rate for Monday's tests was about 7.25 percent.

WEEKEND: The state reports 3,355 new cases over the weekend for a total of 400,626. 58 more deaths were reported bringing that total to 8,859.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,416, and ventilator use rose slightly to 199.

The positivity rate for the weekend's tests was about 6.88 percent.

FRIDAY: The state reported another 2,369, a total of 397,276. There were 58 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,801.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,546, and ventilator use fell to 198.

The positivity for Friday's tests was about 7.69 percent.

THURSDAY: The state reported another 2,517 cases, a total of 394,909. There were 55 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,743.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,590, and ventilator use increased to 206.

The positivity rate for Thursday's tests was about 7.01 percent.

WEDNESDAY: The state reported 3,868 new cases, a total of 392,416. There were 67 additional deaths, a statewide total of 8,688.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,625, and ventilator use was down to 203.

Another 24,296 were said to have recovered over the past week.

The positivity rate on Wednesday's tests was about 9.33 percent.

TUESDAY: The state reported another 2,654 cases, bringing the total to 388,562. There were 31 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,621.

Hospitalization increased to 1,646, and ventilator use fell slightly to 217.

The positivity rate on Tuesday's tests was about 7.54 percent.

MONDAY: The state reported another 2,075 cases, a statewide total of 385,942. The state clarified that the tests and cases reported were a combined total of Sunday and Monday's data.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports 2,075 #COVID19 cases reported to the state since January 24, 2021. The total number of cases reported to the state is 385,942.



Of these cases, 1,931 are confirmed cases and 144 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/XhNpHmnO2H — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) January 25, 2021

There were 25 additional deaths, a total of 8,590.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,638, and ventilator use rose to 219.

The positivity rate for Monday's tests was about 7.34 percent.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Monday (2/1):

Ascension: 10,325 cases / 137 deaths

Assumption: 1,945 cases / 31 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 32,718 cases / 675 deaths

East Feliciana: 2,837 cases / 102 deaths

Iberville: 3,223 cases / 86 deaths

Livingston: 11,288 cases / 160 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 2,268 cases / 65 deaths

St. Helena: 855 cases / 8 deaths

St. James: 1,738 cases / 48 deaths

Tangipahoa: 11,086 cases / 236 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 2,304 cases / 50 deaths

West Feliciana: 1,087 cases / 28 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH