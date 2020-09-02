La. reports 667 new virus cases, increase in hospitalizations Tuesday

TUESDAY: Louisiana is reporting 667 news cases, a total of 148,882. There were 34 additional deaths for a total of 4,821.

There was a jump in hospitalizations, which rose to 910. Ventilator usage was down again slightly, now at 128.

MONDAY: Louisiana is reporting 324 new cases for a total of 147,867. Another 19 deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 4,787.

The number of patients in hospitals fell to 881, and the number of patients on ventilators was down to 132.

The 4,039 new tests Monday was well below the recent daily average, which was sitting around 10,000 per day late last week.

WEEKEND: The state said 532 backlogged cases were among the 1,645 new COVID-19 cases reported to state health officials since Friday. The latest case information was revealed around noon Sunday and includes cases from both Saturday and Sunday.

The backlogged 532 cases were as old as July 1.

Last week, the average new cases each day fell between 630-800. As of Friday, there were 146,243 cases. That is expected to increase Sunday. About two-dozen deaths were reported overnight each day last week. As of Friday, there were 4,741 people dead from COVID-related illnesses since March. Friday, 900 people were hospitalized with coronavirus in Louisiana.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Tuesday(9/1):

Ascension: 3,377 cases / 92 deaths

Assumption: 669 cases / 22 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 13,826 cases / 414 deaths

East Feliciana: 1,102 cases / 45 deaths

Iberville: 1,344 cases / 54 deaths

Livingston: 3,405 cases / 66 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 957 cases / 37 deaths

St. Helena: 373 cases / 2 death

St. James: 761 cases / 36 deaths

Tangipahoa: 4,071 cases / 98 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 829 cases / 39 deaths

West Feliciana: 575 cases / 20 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

