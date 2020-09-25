Latest Weather Blog
La. reports 581 new virus cases, drop in hospitalizations Thursday
THURSDAY: The state is reporting 581 new cases for a total of 163,222. There were 16 additional deaths, a total of 5,241.
Hospitalizations dropped to 572, and ventilator use fell slightly to 92.
WEDNESDAY: The state is reporting 440 new cases Wednesday, a total of 162,645 since March. There were seven additional deaths for a total of 5,225.
Hospitalizations rose to 592, and ventilator use dropped slightly to 94.
Another 4,070 were said to have recovered from the virus in the past week.
TUESDAY: The state is reporting 730 new cases for a total of 162,214. There were 11 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,218.
Hospitalizations fell to 571, and ventilator use rose slightly to 96.
MONDAY: The state is reporting 249 new cases Monday for a total of 161,462 since March. There were nine additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,207.
Hospitalizations fell to 587, and ventilator used dropped to 93.
SUNDAY: Hospitalizations and ventilator use dropped; New cases were at 928 for a total 161,219 coronavirus cases since March. More than 145,000 have recovered. There were 26 deaths reported Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total deaths in Louisiana from COVID-19 since March to 5,198.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Thursday(9/24):
Ascension: 3,717 cases / 97 deaths
Assumption: 755 cases / 24 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 15,018 cases / 439 deaths
East Feliciana: 1,731 cases / 67 deaths
Iberville: 1,407 cases / 58 deaths
Livingston: 3,746 cases / 74 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 1,056 cases / 40 deaths
St. Helena: 410 cases / 4 death
St. James: 807 cases / 40 deaths
Tangipahoa: 4,435 cases / 118 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 900 cases / 41 deaths
West Feliciana: 711 cases / 25 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
