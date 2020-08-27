86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
La. reports 4th storm-related death amid aftermath of Hurricane Laura

Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

ACADIA PARISH - The state says four people have died in Louisiana Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

The latest death was reported during the governor's conference early in the afternoon. 

Acadia Parish officials confirmed the incident Thursday, saying that the 60-year-old man lost his life in the aftermath of the hurricane. CNN is also reporting the death of another man in Jackson Parish after a tree fell on his home as well.

Earlier in the day, a 14-year-old girl was killed in Vernon Parish. She was also killed by a tree that fell onto her home.

