1,064 new COVID cases reported since Friday

SUNDAY: 1,064 new COVID cases reported in Louisiana. The data is made up of cases reported since Friday at lunchtime. Seven more people died, bringing the total deaths in LA since March from COVID to 5,712.

Hospitalizations were at 598 and 70 patients needed a ventilator to breath.

Since March, there have been a total of 183,341 cases of coronavirus in Louisiana.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Sunday(11/01):

Ascension: 4,299 cases / 100 deaths

Assumption: 813 cases / 24 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 16,289 cases / 459 deaths

East Feliciana: 1,802 cases / 78 deaths

Iberville: 1,497 cases / 61 deaths

Livingston: 4,273 cases / 80 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 1,144 cases / 42 deaths

St. Helena: 442 cases / 4 death

St. James: 846 cases / 40 deaths

Tangipahoa: 5,079 cases / 126 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 972 cases / 42 deaths

West Feliciana: 755 cases / 25 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

