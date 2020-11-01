Latest Weather Blog
1,064 new COVID cases reported since Friday
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS
SUNDAY: 1,064 new COVID cases reported in Louisiana. The data is made up of cases reported since Friday at lunchtime. Seven more people died, bringing the total deaths in LA since March from COVID to 5,712.
Hospitalizations were at 598 and 70 patients needed a ventilator to breath.
Since March, there have been a total of 183,341 cases of coronavirus in Louisiana.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Sunday(11/01):
Ascension: 4,299 cases / 100 deaths
Assumption: 813 cases / 24 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 16,289 cases / 459 deaths
East Feliciana: 1,802 cases / 78 deaths
Iberville: 1,497 cases / 61 deaths
Livingston: 4,273 cases / 80 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 1,144 cases / 42 deaths
St. Helena: 442 cases / 4 death
St. James: 846 cases / 40 deaths
Tangipahoa: 5,079 cases / 126 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 972 cases / 42 deaths
West Feliciana: 755 cases / 25 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Best fantasy players for week 8 in NFL: Fantasy Focus with Reggie...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 4 - Jacoby Howard
-
Ed Orgeron talks about Brennan's potential return; full Monday press conference
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 5 10-23-2020
-
TJ Finley to replace Myles Brennan as QB this Saturday