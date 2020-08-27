La. reports 4th storm-related death amid aftermath of Hurricane Laura

ACADIA PARISH - The state says four people have died in Louisiana Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

The latest death was reported during the governor's conference early in the afternoon.

4 deaths related to #Laura @LouisianaGov says



All 4 involve trees falling on home. Vernon, Jackson and Acadia parishes — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) August 27, 2020

Acadia Parish officials confirmed the incident Thursday, saying that the 60-year-old man lost his life in the aftermath of the hurricane. CNN is also reporting the death of another man in Jackson Parish after a tree fell on his home as well.

Earlier in the day, a 14-year-old girl was killed in Vernon Parish. She was also killed by a tree that fell onto her home.