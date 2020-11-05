La. reports 740 new cases Thursday; more patients in hospitals, on ventilators

THURSDAY: The state reported 740 new cases, a total of 185,825 statewide. There were 20 additional deaths, bringing the total to 5,766.

Hospitalizations increased to 636, and ventilator use rose to 82.

WEDNESDAY: The state reported 371 new cases, a total of 185,144 statewide. There were nine additional deaths, bringing the total to 5,746.

Hospitalizations rose to 623, and ventilator use fell to 77.

Another 3,578 people were said to have recovered in the past week.

TUESDAY: There were 1,150 new COVID cases reported to the state on Tuesday. Those cases were found in 29,376 tests.

There were 17 new deaths reported Tuesday, compared to 8 Monday. Hospitalizations went up to 619 patients and 84 patients needed a ventilator.

AS OF MONDAY: The state reported 270 news cases for a total of 183,616. There were eight additional deaths Monday, bringing the statewide total to 5,720.

Hospitalizations dropped slightly to 596, and ventilator use was unchanged.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Thursday (11/5):

Ascension: 4,382 cases / 100 deaths

Assumption: 822 cases / 24 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 16,540 cases / 459 deaths

East Feliciana: 1,809 cases / 79 deaths

Iberville: 1,519 cases / 61 deaths

Livingston: 4,316 cases / 81 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 1,151 cases / 42 deaths

St. Helena: 440 cases / 4 death

St. James: 852 cases / 40 deaths

Tangipahoa: 5,108 cases / 127 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 985 cases / 42 deaths

West Feliciana: 762 cases / 25 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

