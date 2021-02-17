34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. reports 3 winter weather deaths; 2 dead from slipping on ice

2 hours 24 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, February 17 2021 Feb 17, 2021 February 17, 2021 11:42 AM February 17, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials are asking residents to stay cautious after multiple people have reportedly died from slipping and falling on ice in recent days.

A state government spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that two such deaths were reported since the onset of the winter weather Monday morning.

Louisiana reported its first winter weather-related death Monday after a 50-year-old man in Lafayette slipped and hit his head. A second person, an elderly woman in Lafayette, died after she wandered out into the cold Monday night.

Many roads and walkways were left frozen and unsafe after the storm dropped a mix of ice and freezing rain across the south Louisiana region. 

You can keep up with the latest on area road closures here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days