La. reports 249 new virus cases Monday; fewer patients hospitalized, on ventilators

MONDAY: The state is reporting 249 new cases Monday for a total of 161,462 since March. There were nine additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,207.

Hospitalizations fell to 587, and ventilator used dropped to 93.

SUNDAY: Hospitalizations and ventilator use dropped; New cases were at 928 for a total 161,219 coronavirus cases since March. More than 145,000 have recovered. There were 26 deaths reported Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total deaths in Louisiana from COVID-19 since March to 5,198.

COMPARED TO FRIDAY: The state reported 976 new cases. There were 29 additional deaths and hospitalizations were down along with a drop in the number of patients using a ventilator.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Monday(9/21):

Ascension: 3,685 cases / 96 deaths

Assumption: 753 cases / 24 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 14,909 cases / 437 deaths

East Feliciana: 1,731 cases / 66 deaths

Iberville: 1,400 cases / 58 deaths

Livingston: 3,714 cases / 73 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 1,045 cases / 40 deaths

St. Helena: 399 cases / 4 death

St. James: 792 cases / 40 deaths

Tangipahoa: 4,385 cases / 117 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 889 cases / 41 deaths

West Feliciana: 708 cases / 25 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

