La. reports 2,369 new virus cases, another 58 deaths Friday

FRIDAY: The state reported another 2,369, a total of 397,276. There were 58 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,801.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,546, and ventilator use fell to 198.

The positivity for Friday's tests was about 7.69 percent.

THURSDAY: The state reported another 2,517 cases, a total of 394,909. There were 55 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,743.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,590, and ventilator use increased to 206.

The positivity rate for Thursday's tests was about 7.01 percent.

WEDNESDAY: The state reported 3,868 new cases, a total of 392,416. There were 67 additional deaths, a statewide total of 8,688.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,625, and ventilator use was down to 203.

Another 24,296 were said to have recovered over the past week.

The positivity rate on Wednesday's tests was about 9.33 percent.

TUESDAY: The state reported another 2,654 cases, bringing the total to 388,562. There were 31 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,621.

Hospitalization increased to 1,646, and ventilator use fell slightly to 217.

The positivity rate on Tuesday's tests was about 7.54 percent.

MONDAY: The state reported another 2,075 cases, a statewide total of 385,942. The state clarified that the tests and cases reported were a combined total of Sunday and Monday's data.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports 2,075 #COVID19 cases reported to the state since January 24, 2021. The total number of cases reported to the state is 385,942.



There were 25 additional deaths, a total of 8,590.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,638, and ventilator use rose to 219.

The positivity rate for Monday's tests was about 7.34 percent.

WEEKEND: The state is reporting 3,604 new cases over the weekend, bringing the state total to 383,862. 82 more deaths were reporting raising that total to 8,565.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,641 and ventilator use is at 215.

FRIDAY: The state reported 1,937 new cases, bringing the total to 380,255. There were 41 additional deaths, a statewide total of 8,483 as of Friday.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,747, and ventilator use is down to 216.

The positivity rate on Friday's tests was about 6.66 percent.

THURSDAY: The state reported 3,856 new cases, a total of 378,318. There were 59 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,442.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,800, ventilators use was down to 233.

The positivity rate on Thursday's tests was about 7.61 percent.

WEDNESDAY: The state reported 2,536 new cases, bringing the total to 374,582. There were 59 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total 8,383.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,858, and ventilator use fell to 243.

The positivity rate for Wednesday's tests was about 6.78 percent.

Another 21,411 were said to have recovered in the past week.

TUESDAY: The state reported another 2,126 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 372,089. There were 71 additional deaths, a statewide total of 8,324 since March.

Hospitalizations increased to 1,905, and ventilator use rose to 249.

MONDAY: The state reported 961 new cases, bringing the total to 369,951. There were 50 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,253. There were 50 additional deaths, brining the state's count to 8,253.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,894, and ventilator use increased to 239.

The positivity rate for Monday's tests was about 9.18 percent.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Friday (1/29):

Ascension: 10,205 cases / 136 deaths

Assumption: 1,922 cases / 31 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 32,307 cases / 669 deaths

East Feliciana: 2,811 cases / 102 deaths

Iberville: 3,209 cases / 85 deaths

Livingston: 11,174 cases / 158 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 2,258 cases / 64 deaths

St. Helena: 848 cases / 8 deaths

St. James: 1,709 cases / 46 deaths

Tangipahoa: 11,002 cases / 236 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 2,288 cases / 50 deaths

West Feliciana: 1,078 cases / 28 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

