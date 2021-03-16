Small uptick in new COVID cases Tuesday; nearly 1,000 more reported statewide

TUESDAY: The state is reporting another 974 cases, a total of 438,557. There were 22 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,925.

Hospitalizations fell to 453, and ventilator use was down to 62.

The positivity rate for Tuesday's tests was about 5.08 percent.

MONDAY: The state is reporting another 171 cases, bringing the total to 437,565. There were 19 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,903.

Hospitalizations fell to 455, and ventilator use was down to 66.

The positivity rate on Monday's tests was about 3.08 percent.

WEEKEND: The state is reporting another 945 cases, bringing the total to 437,393. There were 23 additional deaths bringing the statewide toll to 9,884.

Hospitalizations fell to 457, however ventilator use is up to 68.

FRIDAY: The state is reporting another 528 cases, bringing the total to 436,482. There were 33 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,861.

Hospitalizations fell to 478, and ventilator use was down to 63.

The positivity rate for Friday's tests was about 1.97 percent.

THURSDAY: The state is reporting another 441 cases, bringing the total to 435,935. There were 16 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,828.

Hospitalizations fell to 514, and ventilator use dropped to 64.

WEDNESDAY: The state is reporting another 577 cases, bringing the total to 435,514. There were 43 additional deaths, brining the statewide toll to 9,812.

Hospitalizations dropped to 530, and ventilator use fell to 69.

Another 4,505 people reportedly recovered in the past week.

The positivity rate for Wednesday's tests was about 3.31 percent.

TUESDAY: The state reported another 631 cases, bringing the total to 434,926. There were 11 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,769.

Hospitalizations rose to 543, and ventilator use dropped to 75.

The positivity rate for Tuesday's tests was about 3.50 percent.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH