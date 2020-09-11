Latest Weather Blog
La. reporting 844 new virus cases as state prepares to enter 'phase 3' Friday
FRIDAY: The state is reporting 844 new cases, a total of 156,174. There were an additional 41 deaths for a total of 5,032.
Hospitalizations fell further to 723, and ventilator use was down to 117.
THURSDAY: The governor has announced the state will move into "phase 3" of reopening tomorrow.
The state is reporting 499 new cases for a total 155,419. There were 21 additional deaths, a total of 4,991.
Hospitalizations were down to 762 and ventilator use was up to 125.
WEDNESDAY: Louisiana is reporting 1,511 additional cases Wednesday, with 690 backlogged from Aug. 6 to Sept. 4. The new cases bring the statewide total to 154,955.
Another 15 deaths were reported for a total of 4,970. Hospitalizations fell to 782, and ventilator use was down to 123.
Another 6,008 were believed to have recovered from the virus over the past week.
TUESDAY: Louisiana is reporting 250 new cases amid another day of low tests, about 4,100, Tuesday for a total of 153,433. There were 13 additional deaths, a total of 4,955.
Hospitalizations rose to 799, and ventilator use was up to 131 statewide.
MONDAY: 305 new coronavirus cases were reported on Labor Day for a total of 153,177 since March. There were 12 additional deaths since Sunday, for a total of 4,942 deaths since March in Louisiana. Hospitalizations fell again to 787; Ventilator use increased to 124.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Thursday(9/10):
Ascension: 3,512 cases / 94 deaths
Assumption: 699 cases / 23 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 14,421 cases / 427 deaths
East Feliciana: 1,475 cases / 54 deaths
Iberville: 1,381 cases / 57 deaths
Livingston: 3,517 cases / 69 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 1,003 cases / 38 deaths
St. Helena: 386 cases / 2 death
St. James: 782 cases / 37 deaths
Tangipahoa: 4,239 cases / 107 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 864 cases / 40 deaths
West Feliciana: 637 cases / 22 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
