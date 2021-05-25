La. relaxes remaining COVID regulations as life returns to normal

BATON ROUGE - The governor will relax the remaining COVID regulations still on the books in Louisiana.

The governor said of the remaining rules, which include students wearing masks at schools and universities, would be determined by local educational districts or colleges before the start of the next class session.

The health order that was updated this week is the last step toward normal since restrictions were placed on people across the country in March 2020.

Masks will be required where federally mandated: Public transit and, when ordered by facilities, at health care campuses.

The governor said masks are encouraged, though. Businesses and local government could create separate, specific mask orders that should be followed, the governor said.

The CDC said in May, fully vaccinated people no longer had to wear masks unless they were in a required area.

COVID cases in Louisiana have been declining through the spring.