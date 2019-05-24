La. ranks 15th in pre-school enrollment for 4-year-olds

NEW ORLEANS - A national study ranks Louisiana 15th in the nation in the percentage of 4-year-olds enrolled in pre-school.



The study released Monday by the National Institute for Early Education Research shows total enrollment of 19,871 in pre-school programs for 4-year-olds, an enrollment rate of about 32 percent.



State spending on pre-school tops $90 million, or $4,565 per child enrolled, earning the state a ranking of 16.



A statement from the institute notes that Louisiana is in the process of implementing plans to improve teacher quality and serve more preschoolers. However, it raises concerns about whether those efforts will be adequately funded.