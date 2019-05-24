72°
Latest Weather Blog
La. ranks 15th in pre-school enrollment for 4-year-olds
NEW ORLEANS - A national study ranks Louisiana 15th in the nation in the percentage of 4-year-olds enrolled in pre-school.
The study released Monday by the National Institute for Early Education Research shows total enrollment of 19,871 in pre-school programs for 4-year-olds, an enrollment rate of about 32 percent.
State spending on pre-school tops $90 million, or $4,565 per child enrolled, earning the state a ranking of 16.
A statement from the institute notes that Louisiana is in the process of implementing plans to improve teacher quality and serve more preschoolers. However, it raises concerns about whether those efforts will be adequately funded.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trooper injured in overnight crash on I-10 West
-
Assumption Parish officials preparing for Morganza opening without major flood control structure...
-
Evacuated in 2011, Butte La Rose looking at spillway with new attitude
-
Governor: Morganza Spillway likely to open in June
-
People in St. Landry parish are preparing for high waters