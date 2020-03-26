La Policy Institute for Children: Only 11% of closed early care facilities guarantee they can reopen

Photo: LPIC

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children (LPIC) says national data related to the functioning of America's early child care sector following the coronvirus pandemic is grave.

This is why the organization is circulating its own survey in hopes of gathering data designed to clarify just how much of an impact the spread of novel coronavirus is having on child care providers in Louisiana.

This information will be analyzed and its findings used to suggest adjustments to policy and practice recommendations for members of Louisiana’s early care and education sector.

Dr. Libbie Sonnier Netto, LPIC's Executive Director issued a statement regarding the program, Thursday, explaining that it is working with Agenda for Children, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana, Louisiana Association of United Ways, and resource and referral agencies across the state to gather the previously mentioned information.

Calculations provided by the National Association for the Eduacation of Young Children suggests that 49% of child care providers are currently losing money due to parents being unable to cover the cost of services. This data also reveals that only 11% of the more than 6,000 surveyed providers are confident in their ability to reopen their businesses following an indefinite closure.

Were this to happen and only 11% of existing providers reopened, Dr. Sonnier Netto says, “lack of access to quality early care and education would cripple Louisiana’s recovery efforts and grind its economy to a standstill."

This is why LPIC is recommending policy changes needed to support children and families and stabilize the early care and education sector.

Dr. Sonnier Netto says, “Our goal is to ensure that Louisiana's child care workforce and young children and working parents who are getting us through the crisis are being supported during this difficult time."

Click here for more information from LPIC.