La, other Gulf Coast states at risk of severe storms ahead of holidays

BATON ROUGE — According to The Associated Press, more than 4 million people near the U.S. Gulf Coast will be at risk of severe storms just ahead of the holidays, forecasters said.

6:52am CST #SPC Day1 Outlook Slight Risk: across the central gulf coast region https://t.co/GtEvHQ3UxE pic.twitter.com/LInhAsp3ya — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) December 23, 2020

Damaging winds will be one of the main threats, along with the possibility of a few tornadoes, according to the national Storm Prediction Center.

The storms are expected to move through Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

Forecasters say the area most likely to see strong storms Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night includes the southern portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The region includes New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana; the Gulfport-Biloxi area in Mississippi; and the Mobile metropolitan area in Alabama.

As the system moves east, severe storms will be possible in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas on Christmas Eve.

Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for continual weather updates throughout the day.