La. officials want you to report storm damage; take the survey here

BATON ROUGE - State officials are asking residents impacted by severe weather this week to fill out a survey detailing their storm damage.

Governor John Bel Edwards said during a news conference Thursday that residents can take the survey at damage.la.gov

The governor said it's unclear at this time whether federal disaster money will be made available. 

