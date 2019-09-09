96°
La. officials raising money to house fire truck commemorating 9/11 attacks

1 hour 40 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, September 09 2019 Sep 9, 2019 September 09, 2019 1:51 PM September 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The Louisiana state fire marshal's office is raising money to house a gift to New York firefighters honoring the heroes of 9/11.

An effort to build a permanent home for the "Spirit of Louisiana" fire truck has been underway throughout the state's fire service for the past year. "The Spirit" was bought and built from a grassroots campaign following the 9/11 attacks that saw all walks of life across Louisiana contributing more than $1 million to provide FDNY with a new fire truck to replace one of dozens lost in the attacks.

The campaign will expand into communities across the state with specialized video messages being released daily as the anniversary of the attacks draws nearer.

Those interested in contributing can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/house-for-the-spirit-of-louisiana?fbclid=IwAR21Zy-k95sXwCXku1VmAY6eduTnhjkRlffMa1TuPipSslB5kC5vjQ4va0k

