La officials invite public to comment on I-10 widening project in BR via virtual public forum

BATON ROUGE — After selecting Kiewit/Boh to lead the initial phase of Louisiana's Interstate 10 widening project in the Baton Rouge area, state officials are opening up various aspects of the project's details for public opinion via a virtual forum.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 30, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) is conducting a virtual public meeting for the proposed construction of a flyover ramp from I-10 West and an exit ramp from I-12 West to College Drive in Baton Rouge.

The project aims to improve traffic flow in the I-10/I-12 interchange, and the purpose of the virtual meeting is to allow locals to view project details and offer comments or pose related questions.

Officials say a narrated PowerPoint slideshow will be visible and those participating will have the opportunity to make any comments on the documents linked to the webpage.

To access the virtual meeting, visit the following webpage: I-10 College Dr. Flyover

A hard copy of the content of the virtual public meeting can be requested by emailing michelle.hanks@la.gov, or by calling 225.242.4514.

The public meeting closes Monday, December 14.

Initial work for the widening project comes with a price tag of at least $716 million.

Construction on the I-10 widening between LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish and the split with Interstate 12 is set to start in late 2022 and take at least six years to complete.