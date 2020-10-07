La officials announce creation of 'GeauxBot,' new virtual assistant tool for voters

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana voters have a new tool to assist them throughout the 2020 election season and beyond.

The launch of GeauxBot, was announced Wednesday by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

The new virtual voter assistant, created in partnership with IBM, grants voters access to pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations and hours.

As an additional resource for registered voters, it's expected to be used in conjunction with the GeauxVote mobile app and GeauxVote.com to give citizens swift access to the most accurate election information available.

“I am excited about this new feature which will help answer voters' questions 24/7,” Ardoin said. “This is yet another way Louisiana is at the forefront of voter outreach and assistance”.

GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on the secretary of state website. Voters may then follow the instructions below to utilize the feature:

-Select the blue chat icon at the bottom right of the screen. A disclaimer will appear, please read and indicate “I accept”.

-Voters will then be able to choose a topic (Voter Registration, Absentee Voting, Early Voting, Election Day Voting) or enter a specific question into the window.

-GeauxBot will ask prompting questions related to the voter’s question and provide relevant answers.

-Should the voter have further questions, the Elections Division telephone hotline 800.883.2805 is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. . For more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call 225.922.0900.