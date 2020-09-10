La. native, NFL player Boston Scott launches fundraiser for Hurricane Laura victims

Photo: Philadelphia Eagles

LAKE CHARLES - Boston Scott, running back for the Philadelphia Eagles and a Baton Rouge native, is pushing a fundraiser to support storm victims in southwest Louisiana.

As of Thursday, Scott's GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $8,000 of its $50,000 goal.

"Anyone that knows me is aware of my everlasting love for the great state of Louisiana as well as my drive for helping those in need," Scott said in his GoFundMe post. "Please help me assist the people of Louisiana that have been affected by this tragedy."

Scott, a graduate of Zachary High School, played at Louisiana Tech before being drafted by the Saints in 2018.

You can learn more about the fundraiser here.