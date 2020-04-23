La National Guard collaborates with Council on Aging to distribute free food to seniors

Spc. Nicholas Campbell, a Louisiana National Guardsman with the 1022nd Engineer Company, 225th Engineer Brigade, carries boxes of food to put in an elderly person’s car in Colfax, Louisiana, April 22, 2020. The 1022nd sent around 10 Soldiers to Colfax from Ruston to assist the Grant Parish Council on Aging with their monthly food distribution during the COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thea James)

COLFAX – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) continues to offer assistance to those impacted by the national health crisis.

The Guard announced, Thursday morning that ten of its members with the 1022nd Engineer Company, 225th Engineer Brigade collaborated with the Grant Parish Council on Aging to distribute food to elderly residents of Colfax on Wednesday.

The soldiers, who are headquartered in Ruston, left early in the morning to begin their work.

“It’s nice to finally put a face to the people that we are helping. It gives us a sense of fulfillment,” said Sgt. Richard Garcia. “We had to leave Ruston at around four in the morning to get here on time, but it was worth the trip to be able to help people out.”

The LANG, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, is utilizing move than 1,245 of its members as relief workers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.