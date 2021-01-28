53°
La. National Guard Adjutant General tests positive for COVID-19
PINEVILLE, La. - The Louisiana National Guard's adjutant general, Brig. Gen. Keith Waddell, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Waddell reported mild symptoms and is under quarantine while continuing to work from home for the National Guard.
“The health of our Guardsmen is my top priority, and I will continue to act in accordance with all CDC protocols in order to keep them safe,” Waddell said.
In a statement, the Louisiana National Guard said they are continuing to track cases and conduct contact tracing whenever service members report a positive test.
