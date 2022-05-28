Latest Weather Blog
La. man fled to Mexico after bonding out on juvenile rape charges
RESERVE - A man was arrested after fleeing the country once he bonded out of jail for rape and sexual battery of a juvenile.
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Gene Murray Sr. was arrested March 17 after an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child.
While executing a search warrant, deputies found two guns at Murray's home. Deputies learned Murray is a convicted felon, and had been found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl aged 6-13 and previously arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm. Murray was a registered sex offender in St. John Parish.
In March, Murray was charged with first-degree rape, third-degree rape, oral sexual battery and felon in possession of a firearm. He was held under a $75,000 bond, which he posted, and released March 20.
Deputies said Murray was not in court March 29, and a bench warrant was issued. Murray was found 34 days later at a hotel in Progresso, Mexico and taken by Mexican authorities to the Texas Marshals, who brought him back to St. John Parish May 29.
Murray is in custody and his bond is now $1,800,350.
