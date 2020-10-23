La. legislature ready to fight governor over COVID restrictions

BATON ROUGE – The governor’s COVID emergency order is in the cross-hairs of Republican state lawmakers Friday who appear to have enough signatures for a petition revoking the order.

The Republican leader of the Louisiana House of Representatives told the Associated Press Friday morning, the House had 53 signatures needed to file a petition revoking current orders enacted by Gov. John Bel Edwards for seven days. Any attempt at ending the governor’s emergency coronavirus orders will likely be argued in court.

Lawmakers have spent much of the fall special legislative session arguing with the governor over restrictions on businesses and activities. The governor enacted strict health measures as COVID swept through Louisiana in the spring and gradually eased some rules through the summer and into the fall. Though, many want more – or even all – restrictions eased or lifted.

Both the state house and senate agreed earlier this week to a plan that would allow lawmakers to scrap individual coronavirus rules enacted by the governor. Edwards would have to sign the legislation and hasn’t said whether he’ll veto the bill, though he’s resisted any efforts to lessen his authority.

The special session is the second of the year and costs between $40,000 and $50,000 a day. It could end Friday (Oct. 23).