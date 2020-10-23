La. legislature files petition to end governor's COVID restrictions

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana House Republicans filed a petition to revoke Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions for a week.

Click here to see and read the signed petition.

The decision Friday came as lawmakers finished a special session in which they sought more power over the Democratic governor’s emergency actions but appeared likely to see that effort vetoed. Republicans are invoking a never-before-used process outlined in state law that allows a majority of House lawmakers to nullify the governor’s public health emergency declaration and all restrictions tied to it with a petition.

Both the state house and senate agreed earlier this week to a plan that would allow lawmakers to scrap individual coronavirus rules enacted by the governor. Edwards would have to sign the legislation and hasn’t said whether he’ll veto the bill, though he’s resisted any efforts to lessen his authority.

Edwards lashed out at the Republicans as ignoring the risks of the virus for a political ploy.

The petition does not force any immediate changes to the state's health orders. The issue is expected to be settled in court.

The special session is the second of the year and costs between $40,000 and $50,000 a day.