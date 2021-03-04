La. lawmakers sign letter demanding governor end COVID restrictions

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of Republican legislators from Louisiana are asking John Bel Edwards to end the statewide mask mandate and allow businesses to fully reopen as neighboring states move to do the same.

The letter, signed by 33 state senators and representatives, expressed "thankfulness for the progress" in Louisiana's fight against the coronavirus but called for Edwards to effectively end all virus-related restrictions.

"Our businesses, both large and small, will continue to fight against COVID-19. We are certain that their continued commitment and direction as it relates to capacity issues and enforcement of other virus safety precautions will be done safely and professionally without any additional government mandates," the letter reads in part.

The calls for Edwards to fully reopen the state come days after Texas and Mississippi's governors announced plans to end their respective mask mandates and capacity limits.

Louisiana entered a modified version of Phase 3 Wednesday, allowing most businesses to increase their capacity, amid a decline in new COVID cases and as the state expands its vaccine rollout. The mask mandate, which was introduced in July, remains in effect.