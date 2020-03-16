76°
Latest Weather Blog
La. lawmakers plan to suspend legislative session
BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers say Louisiana's legislative session is being put on hold as the state takes precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Legislators confirmed the decision to WBRZ late Monday morning. According to the Associated Press, the House and Senate will meet Monday to pass a joint resolution to officially suspend the session.
Just got a text from state lawmaker saying he has received word that the legislature will be suspended until March 31st @WBRZ— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) March 16, 2020