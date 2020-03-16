76°
La. lawmakers plan to suspend legislative session

Monday, March 16 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers say Louisiana's legislative session is being put on hold as the state takes precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Legislators confirmed the decision to WBRZ late Monday morning. According to the Associated Press, the House and Senate will meet Monday to pass a joint resolution to officially suspend the session.

