La. lawmakers debating ban on transgender athletes in school sports Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Members of the Louisiana House are poised to debate and potentially approve legislation that would keep transgender girls and women from competing in K-12 and college athletics.

Senator Beth Mizell's bill has already gained approval in the Senate and is up for debate on the House floor Tuesday. If approved there, it will go to Governor John Bel Edwards' desk where he'll decide on final passage.

A similar proposal sailed through the House last year but was ultimately vetoed by the governor. Though lawmakers were able to pull together a rare veto session, they did not garner enough support to revive any of the bills vetoed in 2021.

While the governor has not said outright whether he would veto the bill again, Edwards said last month that he remains opposed to the legislation.