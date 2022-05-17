Latest Weather Blog
La. lawmakers debating ban on transgender athletes in school sports Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Members of the Louisiana House are poised to debate and potentially approve legislation that would keep transgender girls and women from competing in K-12 and college athletics.
Senator Beth Mizell's bill has already gained approval in the Senate and is up for debate on the House floor Tuesday. If approved there, it will go to Governor John Bel Edwards' desk where he'll decide on final passage.
A similar proposal sailed through the House last year but was ultimately vetoed by the governor. Though lawmakers were able to pull together a rare veto session, they did not garner enough support to revive any of the bills vetoed in 2021.
While the governor has not said outright whether he would veto the bill again, Edwards said last month that he remains opposed to the legislation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family goes before EBR planning commission over flooding concerns with new development
-
$20 million added to lakes project to improve University Lakes
-
Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge helps families during baby formula shortage
-
Tiki Tubing owner arrested in molestation case, facing separate lawsuit for death...
-
State asks living man for death certificate
Sports Video
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...
-
Saints release 2022 schedule, will open season on the road at Atlanta
-
St. Amant baseball heading to first state semifinals since 2014
-
Southern slugs out sweep against UAPB
-
Southern wins game 1 over UAPB