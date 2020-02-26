57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. lawmakers begin latest push for legalized sports betting

59 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 February 26, 2020 12:52 PM February 26, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A new legislative session is fast approaching, and with it comes new efforts to legalize sports gambling in Louisiana.

Senate Bill 130, prefiled by State Senator Cameron Henry, is the latest proposal to legalize betting on sporting events in Louisiana. The bill calls for a statewide item in the fall 2020 election through which voters can approve or refuse the proposal on a parish-by-parish basis. 

Sports betting would only be allowed in parishes to approve the item after state legislation "providing for the licensing, regulation, and taxation of such activities and operations" are enacted and become effective.

The latest legislative session is slated to begin in March.

A similar proposal fell through in the House Appropriations Committee last year after the Casino Trade Association withdrew its support due to amendments made to the bill being "untenable." A majority of the fees, fines and revenue collected from sports betting in casinos would have gone to the state's Early Child Education programs, per the amendments to that failed proposal.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days