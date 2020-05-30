82°
La. Lawmakers agree to ban vaping while a childs in the car
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Traveling with a child in the car? Louisiana lawmakers say you shouldn’t be vaping then.
The House and Senate have given final passage to a bill that would ban the use of vaping devices in any vehicle with a child present.
Louisiana law already prohibits drivers and passengers from smoking cigarettes, pipes or cigars if a child’s in the vehicle. The bill by Gretna Rep. Joe Marino, who has no party affiliation, adds vaping to that list.
The House voted 80-19 for the measure. A 30-0 vote Friday in the Senate moved the bill to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who hasn’t objected to the bill.
If the governor agrees to the legislation, the new prohibition will take effect in August.
___
House Bill 109: www.legis.la.gov
