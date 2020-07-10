La. launching application for front-line stimulus checks next week

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana will soon start taking applications for hazard pay. That means more money in the pockets of front-line workers.

Cashiers, bus drivers, law enforcement, health care workers and more, the state of Louisiana plans to give these essential workers who performed jobs during the early months of the pandemic a $250 check.

Deona Cavalier works at Calandro's Supermarket. She's worked as a cashier since the start of the outbreak.

"Any little bit is going to be beneficial to everybody," she said. "I've seen nurses and doctors have been getting a little more compensation, and I think grocery store workers tend to be forgotten about. But we've been working too."

People who performed essential activities for at least 200 hours outside their home, from March 22 through May 14th, and make $50,000 or less annually are eligible.

Louisiana is less than a week away from the application launch date, and it's unclear if the Department of Revenue will be ready. We've been pressing for more information but haven't gotten any direct answers.

"It's going to be applicable to a lot of people that work for us. We've got a little bit more homework to do now that it's getting here," Calandro Supermarket manager Blaise Calandro said.

Calandro says the money could go a long way for his employees, and he hopes more funding will become available.

"If those funds go quickly, and we continue to deal with this as front-line workers for quite a while. I hope more funds will be made available."



The money will be awarded to applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Only 200,000 people who apply and meet the criteria will get that money.



The application period will be open from July 15 through Oct. 31 and will be verified by the Department of Revenue.