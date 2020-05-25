La joins the nation in observing small, subdued Memorial Day events

BATON ROUGE - On Monday morning, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards joined fellow citizens in honoring fallen members of the U.S.'s armed services.

He took to Facebook to post, "On this Memorial Day, we remember the men and women who went above and beyond the call of duty and gave their last full measure of devotion in service to our country. Let us honor them by keeping our promises to their families and today's veterans."

This year marked a Memorial Day like none prior as those who paused their daily activities to pay tribute to the fallen, did so while practicing physical distancing guidelines made necessary by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The national health crisis upended traditional commemorations and forced communities to honor the nation’s military dead with smaller, more subdued ceremonies like car convoys instead of parades.

In Louisiana, though large Memorial Day events were canceled, smaller, private ceremonies are taking place statewide.

In addition to this, many events are being converted to a virtual platform.