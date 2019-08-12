82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LA Jewish center shooting commemorated on 20th anniversary

4 hours 26 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, August 11 2019 Aug 11, 2019 August 11, 2019 7:37 PM August 11, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Washington Post

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A moment of silence marked the day 20 years ago when a white-supremacist gunman wounded children and staff at a Los Angeles Jewish center before killing a Filipino American postal worker.
 
The Los Angeles Times reports family and friends of victims were on hand Saturday outside a U.S. Post Office where a plaque commemorates letter carrier Joseph Ileto ("ill-LET-oh"), who was gunned down Aug. 10, 1999.
 
His brother, Ismael Ileto, called for stricter gun control laws, noting the rise in mass shootings and recent violence in California, Texas and Ohio.
 
Before killing Ileto, Buford Furrow shot a woman and four children at the North Valley Jewish Community Center in the San Fernando Valley. All survived.
 
Furrow, a member of the white-supremacist group Aryan Nations, was eventually sentenced to life in prison.
 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days