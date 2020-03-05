La Insurance Commissioner: Every property owner in the state should have flood insurance

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon stopped by 2une In to remind consumers about the importance of flood protection and to touch on the upcoming legislative session.

The commissioner pointed out that with Spring just around the corner, rain is sure to follow and property owners are encouraged to obtain flood insurance.

"On a low-risk property it's very affordable ...probably $50 a month," Donelon said.

Donelon also said he expects insurance rates to fall as state leaders noticed that the working poor in Louisiana pay twice what the national average is for auto insurance, and they're eager for this to change.

Donelon said these excessive costs are a particularly large problem in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

Click here for more information on obtaining insurance in Louisiana.