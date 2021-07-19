La. hospital offering cash reward to those who get COVID vaccine

Photo: northoaks.org

HAMMOND- The North Oaks Foundation is offering a $100 cash incentive to the first 100 people to register and receive the Pfizer BioNTech two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Participants in the "COVID 100" initiative will receive the first dose of the vaccine Saturday, July 31, and the second dose on Saturday, Aug. 21 at North Oaks Immunization Clinic. Those interested can self-schedule online or call (985)230-7468.

The cash incentive is being made possible through businessman Tom Enmon's $5,000 gift and a matching gift of $5,000 from Jani-King Gulf Coast, according to North Oaks Foundation Director Staci Arceneaux.

“Our goal is to make a difference and save lives, and if this incentive gives unvaccinated people ‘on the fence’ the extra support they need to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, then it’s worth it,” Enmon said in a statement Monday.

Registered participants will receive the first half of their prize immediately after their first dose. After returning for their second dose, participants will receive the remaining $50.

The initiative comes as Louisiana sees a spike in COVID cases statewide, with hospitalizations doubling through the first half of July.