LA Highway 3115 at LA Highway 75 in St. Gabriel partially closed due to crash

Thursday, October 17 2024
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GABRIEL - Louisiana Highway 3115 at Louisiana Highway 75 is partially closed due to a crash, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department.

Images show a vehicle turned off the road into a ditch. Police advise people to detour.

No other information is available at this time.

