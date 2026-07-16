93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. Highway 16 bridge closed for maintenance

2 hours 4 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, July 16 2026 Jul 16, 2026 July 16, 2026 3:21 PM July 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashlynn Baillio

LIVINGSTON - A bridge on La. Highway 16 will be closed for maintenance starting July 20. 

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the bridge is scheduled to reopen Aug. 5. The bridge is maintained by DOTD and is closing due to scheduled maintenance. 

The bridge is located just south of Southside Junior High. 

DOTD urges residents to plan for additional travel time if they frequently take this route. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days