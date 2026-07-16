La. Highway 16 bridge closed for maintenance

LIVINGSTON - A bridge on La. Highway 16 will be closed for maintenance starting July 20.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the bridge is scheduled to reopen Aug. 5. The bridge is maintained by DOTD and is closing due to scheduled maintenance.

The bridge is located just south of Southside Junior High.

DOTD urges residents to plan for additional travel time if they frequently take this route.