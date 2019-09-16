85°
La. grocery store bagger stops attempted purse snatching
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A grocery store bagger in Louisiana has been hailed a hero for stopping a man who tried to steal a woman's purse.
News outlets report 26-year-old Juwone Scott was talking to a customer Thursday at Brookshire's Food & Pharmacy in Shreveport when a man snatched the woman's purse and ran.
Scott says he chased down the culprit, who punched and kicked him in the face. Scott says he got the purse and returned it to the woman.
Scott has autism. His mother, Satara Scott, says he's a Special Olympics athlete and the skills he's learned as a weightlifter helped him confront the alleged purse snatcher.
Shreveport police have shared a surveillance image of the suspect. The department says Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest
