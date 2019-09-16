85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. grocery store bagger stops attempted purse snatching

2 hours 25 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, September 16 2019 Sep 16, 2019 September 16, 2019 12:22 PM September 16, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A grocery store bagger in Louisiana has been hailed a hero for stopping a man who tried to steal a woman's purse.
  
News outlets report 26-year-old Juwone Scott was talking to a customer Thursday at Brookshire's Food & Pharmacy in Shreveport when a man snatched the woman's purse and ran.
  
Scott says he chased down the culprit, who punched and kicked him in the face. Scott says he got the purse and returned it to the woman.
  
Scott has autism. His mother, Satara Scott, says he's a Special Olympics athlete and the skills he's learned as a weightlifter helped him confront the alleged purse snatcher.
  
Shreveport police have shared a surveillance image of the suspect. The department says Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days