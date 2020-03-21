67°
La. Gov. John Bel Edwards send thanks to all healthcare workers

Saturday, March 21 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is sending his thanks to all healthcare workers across the state for their "tireless and dedicated work" in helping through the COVID-19 epidemic. 

The governor wrote a letter and made a PSA thanking healthcare workers for being the heroes of Louisiana.

